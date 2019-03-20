Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Fredenberg. View Sign

John R. (Jack) Fredenberg, 86, of Concord, NC died on March 19, 2019.



He was born on July 30, 1932 in Clintonville, WI. John lived in Syracuse, NY and attended LeMoyne College where he received a degree in Industrial Relations in 1955. John served in the Army from 1955-1959 and married his loving wife Mary (Cuddy) on May 7, 1960. When they decided to have children, they agreed to accept whatever God gave them and God gave them 12 children. John worked for Utica Mutual Insurance Company in Utica, NY before moving his family to accept a position with IBM in Charlotte, NC in 1980. John was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and was a shareholder in the team which meant the world to him.



John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, his 12 children John (Stacey), David (Sherry), Thomas, Nicole, Mary, William (Michelle), Robert (Tracey), Elizabeth, Margaret (Mark) Miller, Christine (Jeff) Jacobs, Karen (Matt) Bergmann, Theresa; 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, his sisters Mary Sciarrino and Alice Fredenberg; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his twin sister, Jane St. Denis and his older brother, James Fredenberg.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, 6 - 8 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home, 12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC 28075. A funeral celebrating the life of John, will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 at 11am. Friends and family may gather in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the mass. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or the .



Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Fredenberg family.



