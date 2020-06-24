John Gannon Ammons
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Gannon Ammons, age 34, left this world on June 19, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1985 in Charlotte, North Carolina to parents John and Lynne Ammons.

John was educated in the Charlotte School System and attended NC State University and Sandhills Community College, graduating Cum Laude.

Family and friends will particularly remember his intellect, and his kind and gentle nature.

John is survived by his parents, his fiancee, Cassie West, his son, Gannon West Ammons, his unborn daughter and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved