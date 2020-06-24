John Gannon Ammons, age 34, left this world on June 19, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1985 in Charlotte, North Carolina to parents John and Lynne Ammons.
John was educated in the Charlotte School System and attended NC State University and Sandhills Community College, graduating Cum Laude.
Family and friends will particularly remember his intellect, and his kind and gentle nature.
John is survived by his parents, his fiancee, Cassie West, his son, Gannon West Ammons, his unborn daughter and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.