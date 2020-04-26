Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Gillis. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John "Jack" Gillis age 64 of Salisbury, North Carolina passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband to Kaye Denton Gillis. Loving father of John (Sarah), Kelly (Drew), and Luke (Shelby) and loving stepfather to Meagon and Alex. Adored grandfather of John, Anna, Gianna, Luke, and many nieces and nephews. Devoted son of the late Robert and Mary Lou Gillis. Cherished brother of Robert (Marian), James (Deborah), Mary Jo (John), Michael (Maria Jose), Joseph (Denise), and William (Stephanie). A dear friend to all.



Those who knew Jack remember him for his generous heart and his dedication to serving others. As an ophthalmologist for over 35 years, he devoted endless hours of compassionate care to his patients. Jack served in the United States Air Force for 15 years, Iredell Eye, Horizon Eye, and later became a mentor and teacher in the VA Health Care System in SA, Texas and finally Salisbury, NC. He took pride in teaching and had a calling for restoring vision and improving a patient's quality of life.



Jack had a passion for life, a heart for adventure, a poet's soul, he was devoted to his faith and his relationship with the Lord. He practiced his Catholic faith through his actions of extraordinary generosity, dedication to others and unsurmountable joy to all he encountered. He will be dearly missed.

Dr. John "Jack" Gillis age 64 of Salisbury, North Carolina passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband to Kaye Denton Gillis. Loving father of John (Sarah), Kelly (Drew), and Luke (Shelby) and loving stepfather to Meagon and Alex. Adored grandfather of John, Anna, Gianna, Luke, and many nieces and nephews. Devoted son of the late Robert and Mary Lou Gillis. Cherished brother of Robert (Marian), James (Deborah), Mary Jo (John), Michael (Maria Jose), Joseph (Denise), and William (Stephanie). A dear friend to all.Those who knew Jack remember him for his generous heart and his dedication to serving others. As an ophthalmologist for over 35 years, he devoted endless hours of compassionate care to his patients. Jack served in the United States Air Force for 15 years, Iredell Eye, Horizon Eye, and later became a mentor and teacher in the VA Health Care System in SA, Texas and finally Salisbury, NC. He took pride in teaching and had a calling for restoring vision and improving a patient's quality of life.Jack had a passion for life, a heart for adventure, a poet's soul, he was devoted to his faith and his relationship with the Lord. He practiced his Catholic faith through his actions of extraordinary generosity, dedication to others and unsurmountable joy to all he encountered. He will be dearly missed. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close