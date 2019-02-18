John Harvie Ledford, age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, February 15, 2019. John was born in Burningtown Township, outside of Franklin, NC. He was one of 16 children born to parents Fred H. and Dora P. Ledford. When John moved to Charlotte in the late 1940s, he met and married his wife of 66 years, Betty Wall Ledford. Throughout their marriage they enjoyed being involved in their church, spending time in their travel trailer at Myrtle Beach, and square dancing. John loved music and played the piano, guitar, and mandolin by ear. He retired after more than 30 years from the USPS as a mail carrier. The joy of John's life was his family. John is predeceased by his parents, 14 siblings, and his beloved wife, Betty. He is survived by daughter Becky Rodgers (Randy), son Tony Ledford (Lisa), grandsons Chris (Emily) and Fletcher Rodgers, 3 great-grandsons Jeferson, Josiah, and Judah Rodgers, brother Clinton (Louise) Ledford, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 12:30pm with receiving of friends beginning at 11:00am at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 6411 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Ledford.
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 334-6421
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 18, 2019