John H. Sitton (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To Kay and the family, Everyone here was sadden to learn..."
    - Kent McKinney
  • "Kay, saddened to learn of Johns passing. Had hoped to see..."
    - Claire Capell
  • "Kay, we are so sorry to hear about John. It is sure a shock..."
    - Boyce Berry
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Obituary
Send Flowers

John H. Sitton, 79, of Charlotte, North Carolina, went to his heavenly home on March 28, 2020. John was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to parents, Hilliard and Louise Stephens Sitton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kay McArtan Sitton; daughter, Louise Ann Sitton (David); sons, John H Sitton, Jr. (Heather), and Scott C Sitton (Paula); three grandchildren, Will and Alina Sitton, and John Wilson; a brother, William L Sitton (Kathy); and cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Charitable contributions can be made to Moments of Hope Church, 4500 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211 or to the .

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations