John Edward Hardman, II "Jack" BRUNSWICK, GA - John Edward "Jack" Hardman, II, longtime resident of Glynn County passed away at his home on May 17, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 10, 1946, to the late Dr. Edward F. Hardman, M.D., and Ann Hardman. His family later moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where he was raised. Jack attended college in France and New Mexico, where he served as the Class President. He moved to Brunswick, Georgia after earning his degree from The Hiram Scott College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. While living in Brunswick he was employed in the radio broadcasting business for the Wiggins family, where he was known as Jack Pride, managing three different radio stations in Georgia and Florida. Jack commenced his 34-year career with Nationwide Insurance in 1984 and retired in 2018. He served on the Glynn County Board of Commissioners for two terms, where he was appointed as Chairman in 1995. He was a founding shareholder of the Atlantic National Bank and served on the Board for the Georgia Underwriting Association for many years. Jack was known to enjoy fellowship with his friends, is an avid fisherman, and a Licensed Master Captain. He is survived by his three sons, John Hardman, Eddie (Amber) Hardman, and Thomas Hardman. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Madelyn, and Nicholas Hardman: and sister, Mary Ann Macdonald. A graveside service was held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.



