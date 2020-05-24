John Harvey Hardy III (Jay), age 73 of Cherryville passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born November 9, 1946 in Covington, VA to the late John Harvey Hardy Jr. and Helen Smith Hardy.
Jay was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, earning several medals, before being honorably discharged as a Captain. He then attended Hampton University graduating Magna Cum Laude in accounting. Jay became a licensed Certified Public Accountant with a highly successful financial career until he retired.
Jay was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, and uncle. He loved to whittle, and go camping and fishing with his children. Later in life, he continued to fish and spend time in his workshop. Jay loved spending time with his wife and family.
It is no secret to those of us that loved Jay, there were two special ladies in his life that also helped him through pain and sickness for many years. We are sure Lucy and Jax met you at the gates of heaven in a joyous reunion, with exuberant barking and euphoric tail wagging. May there be endless walks through the fields of heaven.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Dorothy "Kay" South Hardy; son John Harvey Hardy IV of Roanoke, VA; daughter Melissa Hardy Altman (David) of Goodview, VA; grandchildren, Luke, Hope, and Lauren Altman; stepson Lee Collins of Houston, TX ; stepdaughter, Christie Martin (Matthew); step grandchildren, Stella and Jasmine Martin; siblings, Michael Hardy (Marcia) and Martha Huffman, all of Shellman Bluff, GA; aunt Mary Hardy O'Neill of Covington, VA; nieces, nephews and many other family members.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to your local humane society.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.