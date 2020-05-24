John Harvey "Jay" Hardy III
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Harvey Hardy III (Jay), age 73 of Cherryville passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born November 9, 1946 in Covington, VA to the late John Harvey Hardy Jr. and Helen Smith Hardy.

Jay was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, earning several medals, before being honorably discharged as a Captain. He then attended Hampton University graduating Magna Cum Laude in accounting. Jay became a licensed Certified Public Accountant with a highly successful financial career until he retired.

Jay was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, and uncle. He loved to whittle, and go camping and fishing with his children. Later in life, he continued to fish and spend time in his workshop. Jay loved spending time with his wife and family.

It is no secret to those of us that loved Jay, there were two special ladies in his life that also helped him through pain and sickness for many years. We are sure Lucy and Jax met you at the gates of heaven in a joyous reunion, with exuberant barking and euphoric tail wagging. May there be endless walks through the fields of heaven.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Dorothy "Kay" South Hardy; son John Harvey Hardy IV of Roanoke, VA; daughter Melissa Hardy Altman (David) of Goodview, VA; grandchildren, Luke, Hope, and Lauren Altman; stepson Lee Collins of Houston, TX ; stepdaughter, Christie Martin (Matthew); step grandchildren, Stella and Jasmine Martin; siblings, Michael Hardy (Marcia) and Martha Huffman, all of Shellman Bluff, GA; aunt Mary Hardy O'Neill of Covington, VA; nieces, nephews and many other family members.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to your local humane society.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved