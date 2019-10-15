Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Carriker. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Charlotte. , NC View Map Visitation Following Services First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Carriker, age 84, passed away on October 11, 2019, at Carmel Hills Assisted Living. He was born in Mint Hill, NC, on January 12, 1935, son of the late Mary Alice Phillips and Daniel Lawrence Carriker. He is predeceased by his wife, Caroline Thompson Carriker, sisters, Elmer Carriker Stegall and Annie Catherine Carriker Warren and brother, Daniel Lawrence Carriker, Jr. (surviving wife Jane).



He is survived by his daughter, Caroline Blair Carriker Donald, and two grandchildren, Alexander Henry Donald and Marion Thompson Donald and son, Frederick Thompson Carriker (Linda Battin and step-granddaughter, Alexis Rose Munger).



John was a kind, sweet and charming man. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He also loved his farm in Pageland, SC, his rescued horse, Jake, that lived to be 37, his friends and time at the Front Porch in Chester, SC. He had a wonderful sense of humor and made friends until the end at Carmel Hills, a true blessing of loving caregivers.



John graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1953 and attended Charlotte Piedmont Community College. He dutifully served in the Army, 3rd Brigade, from 1955-1957 and the National Guard 4 years after that. He also was a 58 year Mason with the Matthews Masonic Lodge #461 and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.



After a private burial, a memorial service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2:00pm at First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church (TV Ministry), 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

John Henry Carriker, age 84, passed away on October 11, 2019, at Carmel Hills Assisted Living. He was born in Mint Hill, NC, on January 12, 1935, son of the late Mary Alice Phillips and Daniel Lawrence Carriker. He is predeceased by his wife, Caroline Thompson Carriker, sisters, Elmer Carriker Stegall and Annie Catherine Carriker Warren and brother, Daniel Lawrence Carriker, Jr. (surviving wife Jane).He is survived by his daughter, Caroline Blair Carriker Donald, and two grandchildren, Alexander Henry Donald and Marion Thompson Donald and son, Frederick Thompson Carriker (Linda Battin and step-granddaughter, Alexis Rose Munger).John was a kind, sweet and charming man. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He also loved his farm in Pageland, SC, his rescued horse, Jake, that lived to be 37, his friends and time at the Front Porch in Chester, SC. He had a wonderful sense of humor and made friends until the end at Carmel Hills, a true blessing of loving caregivers.John graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1953 and attended Charlotte Piedmont Community College. He dutifully served in the Army, 3rd Brigade, from 1955-1957 and the National Guard 4 years after that. He also was a 58 year Mason with the Matthews Masonic Lodge #461 and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.After a private burial, a memorial service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2:00pm at First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church (TV Ministry), 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close