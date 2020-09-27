John Henry Mann, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born in Siler City, NC on September 17, 1931 to the late William Owen Mann and Viola Coleman.
After graduating high school, John joined the Navy and served in the Korean War. While in the Navy, he met his wife, Anne, who lived in New York. They were married shortly thereafter. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, John attended Saint John's University, where he studied business administration. He became a mainstay in the financial services industry, starting as a dividend clerk, before working his way up to partner of the investment brokerage firm W. C. Langley Company. A few years later, he joined E.F. Hutton where he accepted a role helping the firm expand, creating at least seventy-three offices through the southern United States. When E.F. Hutton decided to move regional offices, John opted to keep his family in Charlotte and joined Interstate/Johnson Lane Inc., where he later retired at the age of 66.
In retirement, John enjoyed traveling the world with Anne, playing golf, and enjoying time with his family.
John is survived by his loving wife, Anne Dolores Mann; his children, Patricia Blanton and her husband, T. Ray, Grayce Somerville and her husband, Kevin and John Mann and his wife, Tammy; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Owen Mann and his sister, Marion Frances McLaughlin.
A funeral mass will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. Inurnment will follow the service in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
