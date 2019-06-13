Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Herman Litschert. View Sign Service Information Boone Family Funeral Home Inc 2005 Mt Jefferson Rd West Jefferson , NC 28694 (336)-846-7979 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Herman Litschert, of Grassy Creek, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.



The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel in West Jefferson, NC. A burial will be held in Maryland.



Mr. Litschert was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 31, 1929, during the Great Depression. His parents are the late Herman and Ruth Leopold Litschert. John served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Drexel University with a Mechanical Engineering degree and during his career, he was a Chief Engineer at Duff Norton and consulted with NASA on several space mission projects. He was the busy father, of four children, as well as being active in the Scottish Rites. He also counseled many young people during his service as a Junior Achievement counselor and worked on many charitable projects with the Masons.



Mr. Litschert is survived by Peggy Litschert, his wife of 70 years. He is survived by his children, John Litschert, II of West Jefferson and wife, Brandy; as well as his daughter, Barbara Litschert, of Charlotte and her two sons, Tom Miner II and Dave Miner. He also is survived by granddaughter, Catherine Paiva and husband Diego, of West Jefferson and John Litschert, III, of Charlotte, NC as well as five great-grandchildren.



He was met at the gates of Heaven by his daughter, Meg and son, Dave and his granddaughter, Missy who preceded him in death.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.



