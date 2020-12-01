John Horohoe

May 19, 1943 - November 27, 2020

Buffalo, New York - John J. "Jack" Horohoe of Buffalo, November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Bonita "Bonnie" (nee Castellani) Horohoe; dear father of Lisa (William) Henderson, John (Sarah) Horohoe and Beth Ann (Kevin) Haseley; loving grandfather of Ashley, Jaclyn, Joshua, Cole and Owen; brother of William (Patricia) Horohoe, Dr. James (Cheryl) Horohoe, Carol (Salvatore) Territo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves, a retired Realtor of 50 years, active in local stage theater productions and currently was the radio voice of "Midday Coffee" on WEBR. Memorial contributions may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital N.I.C.U., 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203 are preferred.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store