Bonnie & Family , OMG I was so shocked today as I was looking at the notices back home in Buffalo when Jacks name was before me. I have known Jack since back from our days in Riverside. My deepest sympathy goes out to you & your family. Words just cannot express how much sadness this has brought to myself & so so many of the peoples whose life Jack touched. You were the love of his life, as were your & his children & grandchildren. We all prayed for & followed Jack through his keeping us informed when the Owen & Cole were born He was so proud of each & everyone of the family. Many thoughts & prayers for you all. GOD Bless

Judy Scoma