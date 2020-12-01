1/
John Horohoe
1943 - 2020
John Horohoe
May 19, 1943 - November 27, 2020
Buffalo, New York - John J. "Jack" Horohoe of Buffalo, November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Bonita "Bonnie" (nee Castellani) Horohoe; dear father of Lisa (William) Henderson, John (Sarah) Horohoe and Beth Ann (Kevin) Haseley; loving grandfather of Ashley, Jaclyn, Joshua, Cole and Owen; brother of William (Patricia) Horohoe, Dr. James (Cheryl) Horohoe, Carol (Salvatore) Territo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves, a retired Realtor of 50 years, active in local stage theater productions and currently was the radio voice of "Midday Coffee" on WEBR. Memorial contributions may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital N.I.C.U., 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203 are preferred.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
December 1, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Jack. This was a shock. He & I stayed in touch on Facebook, after all these years. We were across the street neighbors on Elmwood, when my parent's owned Pfeiffer's. My sincere condolences to the entire Horohoe family.
Cheryl Pfeiffer du Laney
November 30, 2020
Dear Bonnie & Family , sincere condolences on the loss of Jack. He was a great guy and will be missed greatly. GOD BLESS ! may he RIP.
Ron & Joyce Barrett
November 30, 2020
I have known Jack & Bonnie since High School.. My heart breaks for you.. Jack was a wonderful person and a great friend! We have had so many wonderful times together over the years.. You were one of a kind. I will miss your laugh, your smile and you!! Bonnie, may God wrap his arms around you and keep you safe. Jack I will never forget you my friend.. Love you and Rest In Peace.
Penny Giambra
November 29, 2020
I was deeply saddened to learn of Jack´s passing. My sympathy to Bonnie and the family. Jack will certainly be missed by many.
Cheryl Cheapé
November 29, 2020
A dear friend for many years. My deepest sympathy to Bonnie and family and Bill and family.
Toni Casey
November 29, 2020
Bonnie & Family , OMG I was so shocked today as I was looking at the notices back home in Buffalo when Jacks name was before me. I have known Jack since back from our days in Riverside. My deepest sympathy goes out to you & your family. Words just cannot express how much sadness this has brought to myself & so so many of the peoples whose life Jack touched. You were the love of his life, as were your & his children & grandchildren. We all prayed for & followed Jack through his keeping us informed when the Owen & Cole were born He was so proud of each & everyone of the family. Many thoughts & prayers for you all. GOD Bless
Judy Scoma
November 29, 2020
It was a pleasure and an honor to meet Jack and Bonnie at Paul ( LaTurner)´s this summer. I am so sorry we will not have the chance to continue our conversation. My sincere sympathies to you, Bonnie, and to the family. May you Rest In Peace, Jack.
Annlouise Cirelli
November 29, 2020
A great voice of a kind and caring friend has been stilled, but his memory will live on in those lives he touched for so many years.Our love and prayers go out to Jack, Bonnie and family.
Fran Lucca
November 29, 2020
To the Horohoe Family...Met Jack early 60's thru his brother Bill.....A really nice guy...Spent many hours hanging out at their house on Elmwood during HS & beyond....Was very excited that he was returning to his dream job last July...Listed to him every day...Am very sad....Many hugs to the family....He was so proud of his kids & especially his "grands"....Rest easy Jack....
Peg Reddien
November 29, 2020
You were the best Jack! You were there when my family needed you. I always enjoyed being around you. I will miss you!
Richard Brace
November 29, 2020
Jack and Bonnie were great neighbors and friends as we began our early married life and children on Chadduck Avenue in Riverside. Jack was a childhood friend to my late husband, Tom. Condolences from Philadelphia to Bonnie and family. Jack's voice and presence will be missed. God Bless.
Carol Tramontana
November 29, 2020
We are so very sorry for the passing of Jack. We will miss Jack dearly as you could not ask for anyone to be a better friend, husband, father or grandfather than Jack. The sound of Jack's voice will be in our mind and hearts forever.
Steven Janis and Noreen Schreiber
November 29, 2020
Dear Bonnie & Family, I was heartbroken to receive a phone call from Penny Giambra that your dear husband , Jack had died. So suddenly and too soon. Know that when I return to Buffalo in the spring of 2021, I would like to personally resume our long overdue friendship. Nursing School was a long time ago.
Barbara Begin Taefi
