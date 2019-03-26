Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Howard Sanger. View Sign

John, 72, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home in Charlotte while in the company of his loving family and in the devoted care of hospice.



Born March 17, 1947 in Charlotte, he was a son of the late Hampton and Pearl Driggers Sanger. He was a graduate of Garinger High School and furthered his education at UNC - Charlotte where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He had been employed by Mechanical Engineers and Freeman White.



John was a member of Green Memorial Baptist Church and later Midwood Baptist Church.



The joy of John's life was his family. He adored his wife, the former Patti Terres, whom he married July 12, 1974. He was a devoted father and grandfather who attended all sports activities cheering loudly at all events. John was an avid weightlifter and enjoyed the comradery of all his gym buddies, most recently at Club Fitness.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patti; two children, Joshua Sanger (Patricia) of Houston, TX and Terres Sanger of Charlotte; two beloved grandchildren, Caleb and Victoria; his brother, Mark Sanger (Debi) of Charlotte; and many other loving family members; as well as his beloved cat, Maggie.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Kyle Sanger.



A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th at Midwood Baptist Church. His family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will followiin Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorials may be sent to Midwood Baptist Church, 2029 Mecklenburg Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 or to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233-3549.



Condolences may be offered at

John, 72, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home in Charlotte while in the company of his loving family and in the devoted care of hospice.Born March 17, 1947 in Charlotte, he was a son of the late Hampton and Pearl Driggers Sanger. He was a graduate of Garinger High School and furthered his education at UNC - Charlotte where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He had been employed by Mechanical Engineers and Freeman White.John was a member of Green Memorial Baptist Church and later Midwood Baptist Church.The joy of John's life was his family. He adored his wife, the former Patti Terres, whom he married July 12, 1974. He was a devoted father and grandfather who attended all sports activities cheering loudly at all events. John was an avid weightlifter and enjoyed the comradery of all his gym buddies, most recently at Club Fitness.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patti; two children, Joshua Sanger (Patricia) of Houston, TX and Terres Sanger of Charlotte; two beloved grandchildren, Caleb and Victoria; his brother, Mark Sanger (Debi) of Charlotte; and many other loving family members; as well as his beloved cat, Maggie.He was preceded in death by a brother, Kyle Sanger.A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th at Midwood Baptist Church. His family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will followiin Evergreen Cemetery.Memorials may be sent to Midwood Baptist Church, 2029 Mecklenburg Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 or to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233-3549.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel

10500 Park Road

Charlotte , NC 28210

(704) 544-1412 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close