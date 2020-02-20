Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jacob "Jake" Hanes. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

John Jacob "Jake" Hanes completed his amazing journey on this earth and joined his beloved bride of 62 years, Florence Carter Hanes in heaven on February 18, 2020. Jake was born in Winston-Salem on October 27, 1932. As a young boy, he moved to Malvern Road in Charlotte with his family where he quickly claimed the woods and Briar Creek as his turf to share with his neighborhood buddies, younger brother, and sister. There, he roamed the wild, collecting stones, acorns, tree house materials and other treasures that he could dig up. This naturalist passion for exploring the outside world persisted throughout his life and provided him with endless activities and projects.



He began his education at Myers Park Elementary School, Alexander Graham Middle School, and then headed off to Episcopal High School where he would make some of the closest friends who stuck with him throughout his years in Chapel Hill and beyond.



Graduating in 1954 from UNC Chapel Hill, Jake dove into the investment business as a rookie. His easy going style enabled him to talk and learn while he built a strong reputation as a trusted financial advisor throughout the community.



Jake is survived by his children, Marion Hanes Rutsch (Bob) of Chevy Chase, MD, Dudley Hanes Faison (Thad) of Charlotte, and Nancy Hanes Sasz (Steve) of Charlotte. Jake was affectionately known as "Abu" his first grandchild's derivative of "Sweet Baboo". The moniker stuck and was used by his six grandchildren: Florence Jackson "Poncie" Rutsch, William McHenry "Henry" Rutsch, Harrison Carter Faison, Sarah Dudley "Sally" Sasz, Patricia Cobb "Patsy" Sasz, and Lucy Gillen "Lulu" Sasz.



Jake was a family man who relished playing games and working with his girls. Together they built rope swings and doll houses. He instilled a love for classical music, an interest in birds and most certainly gardening. Family traditions were important to Jake and he valued the way that everyone gathered around the Christmas tree to admire the way he deliberately hung the lights year after year. His famous Christmas orange marmalade was a labor of love for the entire family as everyone was given a role to help grind, stir or simply steady the jars as the preserves were poured. "Before Breakfast" swims in the early morning chill in the ocean at Sea Island were a favorite of Jake's along with long afternoons on the beach throwing his mullet net to see what treasures he might capture. Jake loved an excursion to the end of the island to hunt for interesting birds, nests or shells.



Linville, NC became a favorite escape once his girls had left his own nest. There, he and Florence loved hiking, gardening, and gathering with old friends for long laughs on the porches. Jake discovered golf after his new knees prevented him from playing any more tennis, yet many wonder what he enjoyed more...teeing it up or searching for lost balls in the rhododendron and creeks. While he never became a scratch golfer, he found tremendous joy in retrieving golf balls after other searchers had long given up. Jake wasn't fazed by a high stroke count, but he was exhilarated to finish a round with more balls than when he began.



A humble stock picker by day, Jake was an active member in the community, participating in a multitude of men's clubs and groups. Favorites of his included, but were not limited to the Bulls Investment Club, Unbiased Sports Committee of the Piedmont Club, BTL golf group, and the Grandfather Invitational Tennis Group to name a few. Jake loved spending time with friends and families - regardless of the activity. He served diligently on the vestry for many years at Christ Episcopal Church until he proudly served as Senior Warden.



Ultimately, Jake was a gentleman who appreciated a meat and three for lunch and loved nothing better than an evening in front of a mood fire, with his dog, Poppy, by his side, an Old Fashioned in hand, and the Heels on the tube. Jake was a khaki pants kind of guy, never owning a pair of blue jeans until a 1976 family trip to Wyoming. He was an avid reader all his life, consuming and taking notes in the margins of books on history and the natural world.



Jake leaves behind quite a legacy. Many may remember his legendary appetite. He could cook, though his repertoire was a little limited. What was more notable was how he loved to teach and share, whether it was the best way to layer his buffet plate, how to plant liriope to border the walkways, or his secret recipe for grilled chicken. (Spoiler Alert- Kraft Italian Dressing.)



His best legacies however, are the examples he set by the way he lived:



- Be kind, genuine and open.



- Always greet someone with a smile and real warmth.



- Consider your community, friends, church and family: how can you add, help or make it better.



- Be sure to conduct yourself with honesty and integrity.



- and his parting words to his girls every time they went out - "Use your good judgment."



The family is profoundly grateful to the compassionate staff at Cuthbertson Village at Aldersgate, and to his loving caregiver for eight years, Barbara Ann Bates.



A worship service in the celebration of Jake's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 22 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte. A reception will follow in the Blue Room.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207; Charlotte Country Day School, 1440 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226; or the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.



