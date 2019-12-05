John Malcolm Jones CHARLOTTE - John Malcolm Jones died peacefully surrounded by his family on December 1, 2019. Born July 31, 1939, in Rockingham, NC to Frances Allen and Sherwood Melvin Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Samuel Melvin Jones. He attended Mars Hill College and UNCC. Mr. Jones worked in the Library of Congress, was in the United States Marine Corps, worked for CMPD, and retired from the chemical business. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Linda, his daughter Allison Barber and husband Arlis, son Michael Jones and wife Tracy, son Stephen Jones, and erstwhile daughter-in-law Kim Jones; grandchildren Savannah, Annie, Seth, Noah, and Mia; his beloved dog Zoey. Mr. Jones was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He was a avid golfer and a Master Woodcarver. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his stories. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 7th, at 4:00 pm with visitation beginning at 2:30 pm at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4622 Nations Crossing Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church.

