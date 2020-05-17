John Lee Ramsey, Jr. died peacefully, Friday, May 15, 2020 after a long, purpose filled life spent as a servant leader.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Lee Ramsey, Sr. and Irene Dudley Ramsey.
John cherished and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jane Newman Ramsey; his sons, Michael Ramsey and his wife Cecelia of Haddonfield, NJ; Neal Ramsey and his wife Melissa of Oakton, VA; three grandchildren: Lee Alan Ramsey and his wife Emily of Charlotte, Anna Kate Ramsey of Charlotte, and Jordan Taylor Ramsey of Oakton, VA.
John was born on May 28, 1933 in Rocky Mount, VA. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and attended VPI. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Radio Operator from 1953-1957 at Landstuhl Air Base, Germany. Upon completion of his military service he attended National Business College in Roanoke.
Soon thereafter, John met Mary Jane Newman on a blind date and she would become his wife on December 20, 1958. In later life, they were inseparable and were stalwarts at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, Cotswold Starbucks, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island, and many local restaurants. John never met a stranger and was always eager to share what he learned about the people he met. John was "interesting" because he was first "interested" in others.
Early years were spent in Roanoke, where Michael and Neal were born, and Lynchburg, Virginia before relocating to Charlotte in 1972. John soon began a long career in the printing industry. He became associated with Belk Printing and it was there that he formed life-long business and personal relationships that continued until his death.
John's life was heavily influenced by his faith. He was the epitome of a servant leader in his many roles at Covenant Presbyterian; including Clerk of Session, Chair of the Stewardship Committee, and formation of the annual Men's Getaway. His passion was mentoring others and he did this via working with young people, young adults, and via Stephens Ministries. As a heart attack survivor, John was also passionate about his service to the American Heart Association.
Services will be private at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church (Jubilee Campaign), 1000 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.