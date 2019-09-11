John M. Joyner

Mr. John M. Joyner, 88, of Charlotte, NC, passed away September 9, 2019 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 530 Hwy, 274, Lake Wylie, SC. Interment will be in River Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, from 7 to 9 PM at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC.

Mr. Joyner was born November 5, 1930 in New York, NY to the late John W. and Josephine Goode Joyner.

Survivors are his wife Mona Josephine Glasgow Joyner; daughters Moia Packer of Glenrock, NJ and Marquel Clark of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Joyner.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 11, 2019
