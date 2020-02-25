Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mack Harrington. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on February 20th, 2020.



Born September 21, 1939 in Pitt County, he was the son of Mack Arthur and Edith Huff Harrington.



John graduated from North Carolina State University's College of Engineering with a BS in Chemical Engineering, after which he worked at Sunoco Products Company. He went on to graduate cum laude from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1968, where he was a member of the South Carolina Law Review. After graduation, John worked as an associate and later as a partner in the law firm of Hudson, Petree, Stockton, Stockton and Robinson in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (now known as Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton LLP) until 2007, when he moved to Charlotte to help establish a new office for the law firm of King & Spalding LLP. Subsequently, he joined the boutique intellectual property law firm of Johnson, Marcou, Isaacs and Nix, LLP where he worked until his passing. John specialized in software patent prosecution. He practiced at the highest level of his profession for fifty-two years and remained ardently engaged with technology and the law to the end of his life.



John loved spending time with his family, traveling with his wife Martha, roughhousing with his standard poodles and exploring new gadgets. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and sudoku, science fiction novels and all forms of ice cream. He was known for his dry one-liners and penchant for silly puns.



John is survived by his wife Martha Harrington of Charlotte, North Carolina; children Taylor Harrington of New York, New York; John Harrington (Sharon) of Richmond, Virginia; Tracy Rose of Wilmington, North Carolina; Blair Bryson of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister Jacqueline Harrington of Columbia, South Carolina; and his grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in memoriam may be sent to the D.C. Volunteer Lawyers Project (5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Suite 440, Washington, D.C. 20015) or the Humane Society of Charlotte (2700 Tooney Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203).





Age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on February 20th, 2020.Born September 21, 1939 in Pitt County, he was the son of Mack Arthur and Edith Huff Harrington.John graduated from North Carolina State University's College of Engineering with a BS in Chemical Engineering, after which he worked at Sunoco Products Company. He went on to graduate cum laude from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1968, where he was a member of the South Carolina Law Review. After graduation, John worked as an associate and later as a partner in the law firm of Hudson, Petree, Stockton, Stockton and Robinson in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (now known as Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton LLP) until 2007, when he moved to Charlotte to help establish a new office for the law firm of King & Spalding LLP. Subsequently, he joined the boutique intellectual property law firm of Johnson, Marcou, Isaacs and Nix, LLP where he worked until his passing. John specialized in software patent prosecution. He practiced at the highest level of his profession for fifty-two years and remained ardently engaged with technology and the law to the end of his life.John loved spending time with his family, traveling with his wife Martha, roughhousing with his standard poodles and exploring new gadgets. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and sudoku, science fiction novels and all forms of ice cream. He was known for his dry one-liners and penchant for silly puns.John is survived by his wife Martha Harrington of Charlotte, North Carolina; children Taylor Harrington of New York, New York; John Harrington (Sharon) of Richmond, Virginia; Tracy Rose of Wilmington, North Carolina; Blair Bryson of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister Jacqueline Harrington of Columbia, South Carolina; and his grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, gifts in memoriam may be sent to the D.C. Volunteer Lawyers Project (5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Suite 440, Washington, D.C. 20015) or the Humane Society of Charlotte (2700 Tooney Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203). Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close