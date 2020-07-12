John Malcolm McCaskill died on July 9, 2020 at Plantation Estates Retirement Community, Matthews, NC.



John was born in Charlotte on July 8, 1933, son of the late John M. McCaskill and Jane Fisher McCaskill. He grew up in Durham, NC, and following graduation from Durham High School, attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1955.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Ruth McQuiston Williams McCaskill, originally of Valdese, NC, two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer McCaskill Billiard and her husband, William J. Billiard of Charlotte; Leslie McCaskill Ramos and her husband, Richard Ramos of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah, David, and Ben Billiard of Charlotte, and Noah and John Ramos of Greensboro; and a sister, Carolyn M. Owen of Hertford, NC.



John will be remembered for his devotion and loyalty to his family, church, company, and community, and for his wonderful outgoing personality and sense of humor. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He also was a huge fan and supporter of the UNC Chapel Hill Tarheels and the UNC Charlotte Forty-Niners sports teams.



He began his retail career working as a sales associate in the Belk Leggett store in Durham during high school and college. He joined Rich's department store in Atlanta in 1955, and soon afterwards was called into service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Germany where he served from 1956 to 1958 before rejoining Rich's. In 1961, John moved to Charlotte upon his appointment to Director of Personnel and Public Relations for Belk Brothers Company, which operated Belk Stores in Charlotte and the surrounding area. He subsequently was promoted to vice president of the company in 1972 and senior vice president in 1988. He was instrumental in creating the annual Belk Serenade to Autumn fashion show. Serenade became one of the largest and most successful fashion shows in the retail industry and raised many thousands of dollars to benefit the Junior League of Charlotte and other local charities. John retired from Belk in 1997 with 38 years of service.



Throughout his career at Belk and continuing in his retirement, John was dedicated to the betterment of the Charlotte community. He served as a director of the former Home Federal Savings and Loan. He was especially devoted to the Crossnore School and Children's Home in Crossnore, NC, where he was a long-time supporter, volunteer, and trustee.



John was a faithful member of Sardis Presbyterian Church, which he served as a deacon, elder, choir member and church school teacher. He and his wife joined the church in 1964. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Excelsior Lodge #261 in Charlotte, NC.



Memorials may be made to Crossnore School, Inc., PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616, or The Samaritan's Fund of Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC 28105. J. B. Tallent Funeral Service and Crematory of Charlotte is serving the family.



