John Manuel Foschia Jr, aka "Popie", joined the love of his life, Adele, in heaven on Friday, February 22, 2019. Popie was born October 2, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to John Manuel Foschia Sr and Pia Viscovo Foschia of Udine & Ponticello, Italy. Popie attended Dickinson High School in Jersey City, NJ, before earning a BS in Economics and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Maryland. His career in Washington, DC included positions at the Department of State, Department of Agriculture, and the Price Commission, where he participated in economic and marketing consulting projects throughout the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Popie retired from government service in 1984 and moved to Dallas, TX and then Raleigh, NC to pursue his entrepreneurial side and support Adele's long career with Easter Seals. He moved to Sharon Towers in Charlotte, NC following Adele's sudden passing in November 2013. There he met his angel and best friend of the past five years, Barbara Cooper, and carried on his legendary reputation for charming people and proudly causing trouble. Popie was larger than life and among his many passions were family, friends, dogs, boating, fishing, hunting, golfing and parties at Manor Country Club, making his famous homemade pizza, Terrapin & Redskin football, gourmet cooking, singing, playing guitar, the beach, all things Italian, and more dogs. Among the many family and friends welcoming him in heaven are his parents, Mr. & Mrs. John Foschia Sr, and his wife Adele Ritchie Foschia. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, John Manuel Foschia III & Maxine Curless Foschia of Raleigh, NC; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Elizabeth & Steven John Townley of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Nicholas Steven Townley of Wilmington, NC and Julia Corinne Townley of Boone, NC; and his brother, Norman Alvaro Foschia of Little River, SC. The family will host a private party to toast his newfound freedom and a service of Christian burial will be held at North Raleigh Presbyterian Church, dates to be determined. Memorial gifts may be made to Easter Seals UCP of North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 211, Raleigh, NC 27612.





