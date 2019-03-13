Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mark Biggers. View Sign

John Mark Biggers, 62, of Charlotte died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center. John was born on February 25, 1957 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, son of Eleanor Lazenby Biggers and the late, Rev. Sherrill Bost Biggers.



John developed juvenile diabetes at the age of eight, but he never used this as an excuse for anything he could not do throughout his lifetime. On the contrary, despite being a double transplant recipient, he used his own experiences to help others and was a huge supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



John was an honor graduate of Gaston Day School and attended New College where he developed a strong circle of friends. He went on to a career in the hospitality industry and worked in Atlanta, Asheville, and Charlotte. John was a man of many interests and talents including art, music and writing. He was also a long-time member of Myers Park United Methodist Church.



In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Herbert D. Kimmel. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Biggers of Matthews, NC; brother, Sherrill B. Biggers, Jr. (Sherry) and sister, Barbara B. Kimmel, both of Charleston, SC; two nieces, Lindsay Green and Leigh Chavis (Jason) and nephew, Allen Biggers (Meg).



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Roth officiating. A reception will follow. The graveside service will be private.



Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at: JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





