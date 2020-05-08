John Marshall Lake, 84, a native Charlottean, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Montgomery, OH. He was the beloved husband of Louise Lake (nee Pharr) for 63 years; loving father of Linda (Thomas) Gaenzle, and Sally (Craig) Baucke; cherished grandfather of Spencer Baucke, Cooper Baucke and Camden Baucke; and cherished great grandfather of Nolan Baucke; brother of Eleanor (Russell) Garrison and Mary Ruth (James) Austin (deceased). John attended Central High School, Oak Ridge Military Academy, and North Carolina State University. He served his country as a fighter pilot in the USAF for 7 years then as a pilot for United Airlines for 28 years. For retirement, the Lakes returned back to North Carolina locating in the Lake Norman area for 23 years. For the past almost 6 years, they have been living at Twin Lakes Retirement Community in the Cincinnati area to be closer to their children and grandchildren. As a retired Air Force and (United Airlines) Captain, he was draped in the American Flag as he left Twin Lakes and was driven away into the most beautiful sunset. He has now truly "slipped the surly bonds of earth, and touched the face of God." Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Memorials in John's memory may be made to Twin Lakes Benevolent Fund, 9840 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, OH 45242; Davidson United Methodist Church, 233 S. Main St. Davidson, NC 28036; or to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.