John Martin Ferguson
1945 - 2020
John Martin Ferguson, 75, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, October 23, 2020.

He was born April 20, 1945 in Charlotte, NC, and lived in Davidson, NC. Mr. Ferguson was a veteran serving in the US Air Force. He received his bachelor of science degree from UNC Charlotte and worked at Duke Power for 25 years.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Walsh; brother, Robert "Bob" Buchanan, Jr. (Marsha) of Bradenton, FL; stepson, Kevin Holbrook (Cholita)of Mooresville, NC; three grandchildren and loving nieces and nephew; close friend of 70 years, Mike Barkley.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Moore Ferguson and Robert Buchanan Ferguson, Sr.; and his close sister, Millie.

John loved cars especially his Sunbeam. He loved his three cats, Buddy, Mr. Kitty, and Spooky. John was a big supporter of the humane Society.

John will be remembered for his honesty and pleasant personality. He was a loving father, brother, and friend.

A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 29 at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the live stream https://www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Norman Humane, PO Box 3937, Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ferguson family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
