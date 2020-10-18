John Matthew Steinbach, 78, of Charlotte, passed away October 14, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on July 23, 1942, the son of Emil and Helen Steinbach.
John is survived by his sister, Elaine Voci; three nieces: Gina Voci, Lori Sohm and husband Ross, Amy Smith and husband Evan; two nephews, Vinny Voci and wife Jessie, and Mike Voci. John is also a great-uncle to Ivy and Rosemary Voci, Jonah Voci, Levi Sohm and Porter Smith.
He lived in Dallas, TX as a young adult where he became an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan, but had a love for all things sports. Upon moving to Charlotte, NC to be closer to family, he worked as a pharmacist at Atrium Hospital for over 25 years. John had a big passion for martial arts, even earning his black belt. John had the kindest heart and was always there for his family through every aspect of their lives. He will always be loved dearly by his family and will forever be in their stories for years to come.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 23rd, in the chapel of Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the Prayer Service.
