Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John McDowell VII. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Bethel Presbyterian Church 2445 Highway 557 Clover , SC View Map Service 2:00 PM Bethel Presbyterian Church 2445 Highway 557 Clover , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by family and love.



Born and raised in Charlotte, John was the son of John and Betty McDowell. He grew up on the family farm in Steele Creek. He loved God, family, hard work and farming. He loved to be outside and busy.



John was a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church for 69 years. He was a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He Chaired and served on the Building and Grounds and Cemetery Committee. In 2019, John and his wife joined a new church family at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Clover, SC.



He was married for 37 years. They were blessed with two wonderful daughters. John was a loving, fun father and role model. He loved his family. John instilled the importance of God and faith to them. He was a good friend to many. You could always count on him for help. He owned and operated McDowell Landscaping for 38 years.



John leaves behind his wife, Debbie; two daughters, Megan and husband Mac Winget and Abby and husband Thomas Chidester; son, John McDowell and wife Julie; six precious grandchildren, Mary, Ella, Wyatt, Thomas, Jaycee and John Paul; his much loved brother, Robby and wife Robin McDowell; and other loved family members.



His service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2445 Highway 557, Clover, SC 29710. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 pm.



1 Corinthians 2:9 But, as it is written, "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him."



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church.



Condolences may be offered at





John was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by family and love.Born and raised in Charlotte, John was the son of John and Betty McDowell. He grew up on the family farm in Steele Creek. He loved God, family, hard work and farming. He loved to be outside and busy.John was a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church for 69 years. He was a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He Chaired and served on the Building and Grounds and Cemetery Committee. In 2019, John and his wife joined a new church family at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Clover, SC.He was married for 37 years. They were blessed with two wonderful daughters. John was a loving, fun father and role model. He loved his family. John instilled the importance of God and faith to them. He was a good friend to many. You could always count on him for help. He owned and operated McDowell Landscaping for 38 years.John leaves behind his wife, Debbie; two daughters, Megan and husband Mac Winget and Abby and husband Thomas Chidester; son, John McDowell and wife Julie; six precious grandchildren, Mary, Ella, Wyatt, Thomas, Jaycee and John Paul; his much loved brother, Robby and wife Robin McDowell; and other loved family members.His service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2445 Highway 557, Clover, SC 29710. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 pm.1 Corinthians 2:9 But, as it is written, "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him."In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close