John Milton Bunch, Sr., 91, of Charlotte, passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Southminster Health Center in Charlotte.

Mr. Bunch was born February 17, 1929 in Statesville, NC and was the son of the late Henry Ross Bunch and Hilda Meacham Bunch. He attended school in Statesville. In the 10th grade, he left home to become a Page Boy in the Senate in the US Capitol building in Washington DC. He spent his 10th and 11th grades serving in this capacity while attending Page School 1944-1946. He was the first person to obtain President Harry S. Truman's autograph and who also called John by name. He returned to Statesville to complete his senior year with his high school class. He graduated in 1949 from Mitchell College, went on to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, formally Peabody Teachers College, and graduated from Appalachian College in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He received a Masters and Advanced Degree in 1957. He also served in the US Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany and was married to the late Anne Brown Bunch, who passed away October 25, 2002. He was retired from Charlotte Mecklenburg School system after 37 years as a teacher and later a Curriculum Specialist supervising and managing business teachers in the high schools of Charlotte. Also, he was a member of South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by a son, John Milton Bunch, Jr. (Kathy) of Tampa, FL; one daughter, Amy Fink (Dan) of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Jacob Sellinger of CA, John M. "Jack" Bunch, III and Savannah Bunch, both of FL and his devoted friend, companion and confidant, Claudia Wallace of Charlotte.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Hannah Bunch Tucker and Sue Bunch Pearce.

Graveside funeral services will be held 3:00pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville with Rev. Dr. Matthew Brown officiating.

Memorials may be made to South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church and online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(704) 528-4106
1 entry
September 18, 2020
John was a lovely gentleman who always had a smile and kind word for me and others. We both enjoyed theater and often saw him at intermission. Loved worshipping with him for many years. Rest in peace and give Ann a hug for me.

Prayers to his family and his dear, dear friends. A life truly well lived,


Becky
Becky S Rogers
Friend
