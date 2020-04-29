Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Monroe Love. View Sign Service Information Faith Funeral Services 730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1125 Viewing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Graveside service 1:00 PM Cedar Grove Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

John Monroe Love transitioned from his earthy body on April 25, 2020 in Huntersville NC.He was born John Monroe Love on June 14, 1937 in Smyrna, SC as a twin and the ninth child to the late John and Iola Brown Love. He received his formal education in the York County School system, graduating from Jefferson High School. He was a veteran of the US Army.John was a big man with a big personality; he loved life and lived it on his terms. He spent the biggest portion of his life as an 18 wheeler "Big Rig" driver which afforded him many opportunities and experiences. He was a master story teller and had a way of captivating his audience with his witty humor as he shared stories of his life's experiences on the road.He was preceded in death by his parents John and Iola Love, his brothers Leon Love, Grady Love, and Spencer Love, and his sisters Parthenia Patton, Juanita Love, and Helen Moss. Left to cherish his memories is his daughter Brenda Bell of Gastonia NC, his son Tracy Smith (Nicole) of Albany GA, 7 grandchildren, his twin sister Ola Dixon and his sister Corene Adams, both of Rock Hill SC, and his sister Ollie Patton of Gastonia NC. He also leaves a devoted friend of many years Ms. Evelyn Brown of York SC, and his friend and caretaker Ms. Betty Maye of Charlotte NC as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.Faith Funeral Services in York, SC is serving the family. A public viewing will be on Wednesday April 29th from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mask are required and social distancing must be adhered to. A private Graveside Service will be held at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on Thursday April 30th at 1:00 pm. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

