John Monroe Nussman Sr. (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
John Monroe Nussman, 87, of Charlotte, passed away at his home Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Mr. Nussman was born March 14, 1932 in Cabarrus County, the son of the late Love and Geneva Nussman. He was raised in the Concord area and in 1953 he married Patsy Sue Mitchem. He was dispatched to Germany by the US Army First Infantry 18th Honor Guard Division where he was stationed from 1953-1955. After moving back to the U.S. he worked with Firestone in retail, and then became part owner of H & N Tire in Charlotte N.C.

He is predeceased by his wife Patsy Sue Nussman, and his parents Love and Geneva Nussman. He is survived by a son: John M. Nussman Jr. and a daughter Jan N. Mesaros.

Mr. Nussman will have a graveside service at Carolina Memorial Park, Saturday August 17, 2019 at

11:00 a.m.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2019
