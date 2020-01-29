Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Nick Dross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Nick Dross, 85, of Cornelius, NC, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.



John was born in Charlotte on May 18, 1934 to the late Demetra and Nicholas Dross. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School and the University of South Carolina, where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in Saumur, France. After he was discharged from the Army, John pursued a lifelong career as a stockbroker where he began his training in New York City with Bache and Company. During his career, he worked for Bache and Company, Dean Witter, and Morgan Stanley in Charlotte, where he retired from as Senior Vice President and Branch Manager.



In 1968, he married the love of his life, Frances Mullis. John and Fran lived in Charlotte for twenty-eight years where they raised their two sons, Nick and Mike. When John was nearing retirement, he and Fran moved to The Peninsula in Cornelius where he pursued his favorite pastime, golf. He was passionate about golf and played courses in Cornelius and elsewhere where he scored six holes in one.



John and Fran enjoyed their new lifestyle together in Cornelius, where they made many lifelong friends. They had a very active social life and travelled around the world with friends. And, at every opportunity, they would attend professional golf tournaments here and abroad. They were members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Charlotte and St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Mooresville where they were very active.



John is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Frances Jane Dross; sons, Nicholas John Dross of Charlotte and Michael Warren Dross of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sisters, Koula Litchos of Statesville and Stella Matalas of Vienna, VA.



Funeral services for John will be at 12:30 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd in Charlotte officiated by Fr. Robert Lawrence and Fr. Gregory Waynick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



