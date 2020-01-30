John Norman O'Brien July 21, 1930 - January 25, 2020 BELLWOOD - John O'Brien of Bellwood, NC passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He resided in Lowesville, NC at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Aileen Towery O'Brien. He is survived by his brother Jimmy O'Brien, daughter Norma Cates, son and daughter-in-law, John O'Brien and Lynne O'Brien and his grandson and granddaughter-in-law Jacob O'Brien and Jessi O'Brien. Despite the challenges of being raised during the depression by his grandparents, he graduated from Bellwood High School, joined the air force and eventually landed a job with Southern Bell. During his career with Southern Bell he rose to mid level management in the technical services department. John was loving husband and father. His greatest joy was spoiling his grandson Jacob. He was a kind and generous friend and neighbor. Loved by everyone who knew him. He will be missed by many. A memorial service in John's honor will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hills Chapel UMC, 988 N. Hwy. 16, Stanley, NC 28164, Donations in John's name can be made to: Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 30, 2020