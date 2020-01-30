Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John O';Brien. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Norman O'Brien July 21, 1930 - January 25, 2020 BELLWOOD - John O'Brien of Bellwood, NC passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He resided in Lowesville, NC at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Aileen Towery O'Brien. He is survived by his brother Jimmy O'Brien, daughter Norma Cates, son and daughter-in-law, John O'Brien and Lynne O'Brien and his grandson and granddaughter-in-law Jacob O'Brien and Jessi O'Brien. Despite the challenges of being raised during the depression by his grandparents, he graduated from Bellwood High School, joined the air force and eventually landed a job with Southern Bell. During his career with Southern Bell he rose to mid level management in the technical services department. John was loving husband and father. His greatest joy was spoiling his grandson Jacob. He was a kind and generous friend and neighbor. Loved by everyone who knew him. He will be missed by many. A memorial service in John's honor will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hills Chapel UMC, 988 N. Hwy. 16, Stanley, NC 28164, Donations in John's name can be made to: Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.

John Norman O'Brien July 21, 1930 - January 25, 2020 BELLWOOD - John O'Brien of Bellwood, NC passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He resided in Lowesville, NC at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Aileen Towery O'Brien. He is survived by his brother Jimmy O'Brien, daughter Norma Cates, son and daughter-in-law, John O'Brien and Lynne O'Brien and his grandson and granddaughter-in-law Jacob O'Brien and Jessi O'Brien. Despite the challenges of being raised during the depression by his grandparents, he graduated from Bellwood High School, joined the air force and eventually landed a job with Southern Bell. During his career with Southern Bell he rose to mid level management in the technical services department. John was loving husband and father. His greatest joy was spoiling his grandson Jacob. He was a kind and generous friend and neighbor. Loved by everyone who knew him. He will be missed by many. A memorial service in John's honor will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hills Chapel UMC, 988 N. Hwy. 16, Stanley, NC 28164, Donations in John's name can be made to: Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close