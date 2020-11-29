1/1
John O. Grant III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John O. Grant, III
November 24, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - After almost 87 years on this earth, John O Grant III has returned home, the place of beginnings. John was born December 2, 1933, in Gulfport, MS and passed away November 24, 2020, in Charlotte, NC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated November 30, 2020, at St Ann Church, 3635 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC at 11:00 a.m., Presider, Father John Allen. Masks & social distancing will be practiced.
For complete obituary visit https://www.tallentfuneralservice.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://splcenter.org/)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved