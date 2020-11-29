John O. Grant, III
November 24, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - After almost 87 years on this earth, John O Grant III has returned home, the place of beginnings. John was born December 2, 1933, in Gulfport, MS and passed away November 24, 2020, in Charlotte, NC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated November 30, 2020, at St Ann Church, 3635 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC at 11:00 a.m., Presider, Father John Allen. Masks & social distancing will be practiced.
For complete obituary visit https://www.tallentfuneralservice.com/obituaries
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://splcenter.org/
)