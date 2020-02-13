Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Nickerson. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 View Map Service 11:00 AM Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John was born on March 1, 1932 in Hoboken, New Jersey. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from St. Peter's University, a private Jesuit college in New Jersey. John attended college on an ROTC scholarship, enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, and later served as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserves. He married Erna Gartner of Schlusctern, Germany in 1967 and together they had one son, John Josef Nickerson of Charlotte N.C. John and Erna divorced but remained friends throughout the years.



After completing his reserve service, John had a distinguished business career, retiring from Phillips Fibers in Greenville SC as Director of Advertising after more than 25 years with the company. He was passionate about reading, discussing politicians, attending performances by the Greenville Symphony, and cheering on his beloved Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. John was happiest, however, when he was shooting the breeze with his son.



John was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia (Hoskins) Nickerson and his sister, Aileen McCauley of Hoboken N.J. He is survived by his son, John Josef, his daughter-in-law, Valecia (McDowell), and granddaughter, Josephine, of Charlotte NC, as well as his niece and goddaughter, Sheila Corvino and her husband Michael, of Dorset Vermont and his niece Aileen Kopels and husband Nathan of Gilboa, Israel.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hankins & Whittington at 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte N.C. from 6-8pm. A funeral mass will be held at Hankins and Whittington on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the General Scholarship Fund of St. Peter's University, Jersey City, New Jersey in John's name to honor his lifelong love of learning. For online condolences please visit





