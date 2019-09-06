John Melton Philemon "Wayne" MACON, GA - John "Wayne" Melton Philemon, formerly of South Carolina, passed away August 22, 2019, at home in Macon, GA with his daughters by his side. Wayne was born January 1, 1942, in Charlotte, NC to Clayton John and Helen (Erwin) Philemon. Wayne was employed as an upholsterer all of his life until he became too ill to work. Wayne enjoyed carp fishing, golf, and bingo. He always had a smile on his face, a joke to tell, a story to weave or a song to sing. He will be dearly missed. Wayne is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Richie) Webb and Alison Franks of Macon, GA, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers Clay (Tee) Philemon, Leonard (Phyllis) Philemon of Charlotte, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his best friend of 50+ years, Mike Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rachel McCathern and brother Ronnie Philemon. Memorial service will be held on Sat., September 7, 2019, at 11 AM at Matthews Womens Club, 208 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC.

