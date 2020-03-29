Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Rankin Litaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Rankin Litaker, age 96, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home in Charlotte. He was born on September 14, 1923 in Cabarrus County, NC.



John spent three years in the US Marine Corp and five years in the US Navy. He enjoyed a thirty-four-year career with the United States Postal Service where he rose to the ranks of a senior executive. John was a ruling elder in three different churches and served a Clerk of the Session on several occasions. At his death, he was a member of both, Paw Creek Presbyterian and First Baptist Church of Marion. An active 60-year Mason, John was a member of the Westgate Lodge where he was its first Past Master, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a life member of the Jesters.



John is survived by his wife, Elaine B Laney; daughter, Donna Hall and her husband, Gene of Charlotte; two grandsons, Troy Miller (Tricia), Todd Miller (Ali Weiss); three great grandchildren, Colby Miller, Brooke Wright (Tyler), and Bailey Miller (Matt Guy); two great-great grandsons, Elijah and Lucas Wright; two stepsons, William J. Laney and his wife, Eliana and Keith B. Laney and his wife, Kara Reel; and a number of step great and great-great grandchildren.



A private graveside service was held in the Paw Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Elliott Hipp officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be sent to Paw Creek Presbyterian, PO Box 64, Paw Creek, NC 28130, First Baptist Church, 99 N, Main Street, Marion, NC 28752, the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or the Make-a-Wish Foundation, 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





