Jack lost his 10 year battle with cancer on Oct. 14, 2019. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Traci (Bradley) and their precious daughter, Addison; sister Tammy Kemerer (Alan); brother Ernest Novak, Jr., and many nieces and nephews. Born near Pittsburgh, Jack is the son of the late Diane C. Novak (Saar) and John F. Braun. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father Ernest C. Novak. The family will receive friends from 2-3PM on Oct. 20, 2019 at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services in Mt. Holly, followed by a memorial service. Afterwards, the family invites his friends to the Mt. Isle Harbor clubhouse for food and drinks. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2019