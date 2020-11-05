John Robert McKee, Jr.
January 23, 1937 - October 26, 2020
John Robert McKee, Jr., 83, of Matthews, passed away October 26, 2020 at Novant Hospital Matthews, NC.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte. Pastor Ron Gregory and Kenny Sossamon will be officiating. Interment with military rights will be in Sharon Memorial Park. Visitation will follow at the cemetery.
JR was born January 23, 1937 in Charlotte, son of the late John Robert McKee, Sr. and Willie Orr McKee. He was a member of First Baptist Church Matthews. JR was an avid golfer and spent decades in the sheet metal business.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Dot McKee; son, Rodney McKee; daughter, Lisa McKee; daughter, Robin McKee Sossamon (Kenny); sister, JoAnn McKee Mason (Gene) of Huntersville; brothers, Larry McKee of Matthews, Ted McKee (Marsha) of Indian Trail; sister, Gail McKee Knight (Harold) of Matthews; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Matthews, 185 S. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.
