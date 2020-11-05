1/1
John Robert McKee Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert McKee, Jr.
January 23, 1937 - October 26, 2020
Matthews , North Carolina - JR McKee
January 23, 1937 – October 26, 2020
John Robert McKee, Jr., 83, of Matthews, passed away October 26, 2020 at Novant Hospital Matthews, NC.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte. Pastor Ron Gregory and Kenny Sossamon will be officiating. Interment with military rights will be in Sharon Memorial Park. Visitation will follow at the cemetery.
JR was born January 23, 1937 in Charlotte, son of the late John Robert McKee, Sr. and Willie Orr McKee. He was a member of First Baptist Church Matthews. JR was an avid golfer and spent decades in the sheet metal business.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Dot McKee; son, Rodney McKee; daughter, Lisa McKee; daughter, Robin McKee Sossamon (Kenny); sister, JoAnn McKee Mason (Gene) of Huntersville; brothers, Larry McKee of Matthews, Ted McKee (Marsha) of Indian Trail; sister, Gail McKee Knight (Harold) of Matthews; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Matthews, 185 S. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.
You may offer condolences through www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the McKee family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved