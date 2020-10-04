1/1
John S. Monahan
1923 - 2020
John S. Monahan, 97, of Davidson, NC, passed away on September, 28, 2020. He was born September 21, 1923, on Staten Island, NY. He graduated from Manhattan College and obtained an MBA from New York University. He saw combat during WWII in Europe where he met and married Rosmarie Tisljar von Lentulis in 1946 in Vienna, Austria. John fulfilled his career with Aetna Casualty & Surety Insurance, Charlotte. He attained a Certified Underwriter's degree and was an adjunct professor at Queen's University and CPCC. He retired in 1986. He and Rosmarie enjoyed many international vacations. Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary, six brothers, two sisters and his wife, Rosmarie, he is survived by loving friends, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11 am at St. Therese Church, Mooresville, NC. Burial immediately following at Belmont Abbey Cemetery. For more details about John's life and live-streaming information of the Mass, please visit the website of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville, NC. www.kepnerfh.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
OCT
6
Burial
Belmont Abbey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
