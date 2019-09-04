Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Shepley "Jack" Schofield III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" Shepley Schofield III passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Aldersgate surrounded by his family. Jack was born in Macon, Georgia on July 24, 1929. He attended UNC Chapel Hill on a Navy ROTC scholarship, where he earned a degree in Business Administration and was active in Kappa Alpha fraternity. After returning from service in the Korean War, Jack began a lifelong career working for Aetna Life Insurance in their Employee Benefits Division. He met his future wife, Josephine, in Philadelphia, and they settled in Charlotte to raise their family.



Jack's loves were his family, church and gardening. After retirement, he became a Master Gardener through the N.C. Extension Service. He shared his passion for gardening through his work with Charlotte Ribbon Walk and Charlotte Green, and organization which provided vegetable gardens in low income neighborhoods. Jack served many years as head usher at Myers Park United Methodist Church and was active in his Sunday school class. Upon retiring to Aldersgate, he served on several committees and coordinated the greenhouse. We will all miss his wonderful smile.



Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josephine Anthony Schofield; daughter, Elizabeth Schofield Miller and husband, Mark, of Blowing Rock, NC; and son, John Shepley Schofield IV and wife, Mary Lee, of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. His six grandchildren survive him: Will Miller, Victoria Campbell, Shelby Miller, Jillian Schofield, Lucas Schofield and Keegan Schofield; as well as three great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Frances Chapel at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Memorials may be sent to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Wing Haven, 248 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





