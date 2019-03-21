Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stacy Major . III. View Sign

John Stacy Major, III, age 46, of Charlotte, NC, passed away March 15th, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1972 to John Stacy Major, Jr., of Monroe, NC, and Cassandra Worley McCorkle of Matthews, NC. Johnny graduated from Independence High School in 1991. He had a long career as a plumber, was formerly in the Army Reserves and was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer for 9 years.



Johnny is survived by his wife Dawn Duncan Major of Charlotte, NC; his children Alexis MacKenzie Major of Matthews and Tori Elizabeth Major of Charlotte, NC; and his sister Amy Renee Major of Mint Hill, NC



A celebration of Johnny's life will be on March 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ - Apostolic, 600 East 36th Street, Charlotte, NC. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM. The service begins at 1:00 PM



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CMPD HOPE @





John Stacy Major, III, age 46, of Charlotte, NC, passed away March 15th, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1972 to John Stacy Major, Jr., of Monroe, NC, and Cassandra Worley McCorkle of Matthews, NC. Johnny graduated from Independence High School in 1991. He had a long career as a plumber, was formerly in the Army Reserves and was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer for 9 years.Johnny is survived by his wife Dawn Duncan Major of Charlotte, NC; his children Alexis MacKenzie Major of Matthews and Tori Elizabeth Major of Charlotte, NC; and his sister Amy Renee Major of Mint Hill, NCA celebration of Johnny's life will be on March 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ - Apostolic, 600 East 36th Street, Charlotte, NC. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM. The service begins at 1:00 PMIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to CMPD HOPE @ http://cmpdhope.org or you may contact Angie Stubbs Powers at (704) 661-4887 LEC 3rd floor communications. Funeral Home Long & Son Mortuary Service

2312 Beatties Ford Rd

Charlotte , NC 28216

(704) 394-1111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close