John Stacy Major, III, age 46, of Charlotte, NC, passed away March 15th, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1972 to John Stacy Major, Jr., of Monroe, NC, and Cassandra Worley McCorkle of Matthews, NC. Johnny graduated from Independence High School in 1991. He had a long career as a plumber, was formerly in the Army Reserves and was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer for 9 years.
Johnny is survived by his wife Dawn Duncan Major of Charlotte, NC; his children Alexis MacKenzie Major of Matthews and Tori Elizabeth Major of Charlotte, NC; and his sister Amy Renee Major of Mint Hill, NC
A celebration of Johnny's life will be on March 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ - Apostolic, 600 East 36th Street, Charlotte, NC. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM. The service begins at 1:00 PM
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CMPD HOPE @ http://cmpdhope.org or you may contact Angie Stubbs Powers at (704) 661-4887 LEC 3rd floor communications.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019