John Stanford Teer, 87, passed away Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.
Born in Orange Co., NC on April 20, 1932, the son of the late Charlie and Leta Cheek Teer, he was a member of Newell Presbyterian Church and worked for Exide Batteries and Treat America.
John was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the US Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Gwyn Teer; two daughters, Deborah Lynn Teer Bowling and Vickie Ann Teer Coffey and husband, Thomas; a son, John Stanford Teer Jr.; two siblings, Lydia and Lemuel; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Mr. Teer was preceded in death by a great grandson, Austin Johnson and three brothers, William, Thomas and Raney.
Memorial services are planned for a later date and online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 14, 2019