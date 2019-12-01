Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stanley "Jack" Moore. View Sign Service Information Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home 3600 3rd Street South Jacksonville Beach , FL 32250-6064 (904)-249-1100 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" Stanley Moore age, 88, born February 20, 1931 to John Sewell and Mary Lewis Moore in Huntington, Florida passed November 28, 2019.



He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Jack was enlisted in the Army from 1951-1953. Stationed overseas in Trieste Italy, he was with the Trieste United States Troopers known as TRUST Troopers. He served not in combat and ended his tour as a Sergeant.



Once home, he started his career and family. Jack worked for Lance, Inc. for over 39 years and retired as Senior Vice President of Sales in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1991.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia McRae Moore; daughters, Lurinda (Lee) McGrath and Theresa (Hans) Mueller-Hickler; grandchildren Ryan (Amanda) Muller-Hickler and Jack Mueller-Hickler; brothers, Don (Sue) Moore and Phil (Vicki) Moore; numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Sewell Moore and sister, JoAnne Moore Waddell.



His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz. Burial will follow the service at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smile Train (doctors providing free cleft surgery for children) 245 Fifth Ave., Suite 2201, New York, NY 10016.



