John Steele Edgerton passed away on July 4, 2019. John was born on February 19, 1944 to Dr Glenn Souders Edgerton and Mrs. Sylvia Steele Edgerton. Raised in Charlotte he attended Woodbury Forest, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Emory Business School. Known to his friends as Johnny, he relocated to Jacksonville, Florida where he spent his career in commercial real estate and property management. He was proud to serve on the Board of the Jacksonville Housing Authority for over 20 years. Johnny is survived by his wife Mikey, children Elizabeth and Steele (Ashley) and four grandchildren - Islay, Maggie, Johnny !!! and Connor. Three siblings, seven nieces and nephews and eleven great nieces and nephews. Per his wishes Johnny will be interred in the Steele family plot in Statesville, NC, Oakwood Cemetery July 27 at 11:00am next to his mother and father. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habijax or the American Red Cross.

