John Sullivan
1943 - 2020
John Sullivan
May 7, 1943 - October 28, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - John Henry Sullivan of Charlotte, NC, formerly of South Orleans, MA, passed away October 28, 2020. He was the son of George and Helen (Bain) Sullivan. John's family and friends remember him as loving, funny, hard working and kind. John's greatest joy in life was the love he held for his family. His wife Susan, son Daniel and his wife Jessica, grandchildren Cassidy (Rosebud) and Tyler as well as brothers Robert and George held a special place in his heart. John's extended family of cousins, in laws, nieces and nephews along with friends and neighbors meant the world to him. His fifty year culinary career included cook, sous chef and head chef, ending with cooking for school children who referred to him as Mr. John, a title he enjoyed the most. John enjoyed history, politics, photography, cooking and his beloved dog Fenway.
A celebration of John's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather and commemorate a life well lived.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

