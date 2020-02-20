John Thomas Grooms, 89, passed away Sunday evening, February 16, 2020.
Born January 1, 1931 in Paw Creek, NC, John was the son of the late Joseph Benjamin Grooms, Sr. and Dovie Allen Grooms.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Underwood Grooms; and a daughter, Cathy G. Crawford.
Preceding him death was a daughter, Terry G. Brown.
Friends may visit from 10 to 11 am Friday February 21, 2020 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Funeral services are planned for 11 am.
Committal services, military honors and burial will take place in Sharon Memorial Park.
Further information can be found at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2020