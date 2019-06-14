John Thomas Puckett, 85, died June 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 23, 1934 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Walter C. and Emily A. Thomas Puckett.
He was a wonderful husband, father and an avid Panthers fan.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty "Joyce" Thompson Puckett; daughter, Denise Puckett; sisters, Theresa McLendon, Betty Sippel, Pat Broom, Marcia Erikson; and his faithful cat, Gyzmo. He is predeceased by one sister, Jonsie Puckett and his cat JoJo.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm on Saturday, June 11 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 14, 2019