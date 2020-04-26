John S. Thomason, Jr. LEXINGTON - John Stephen Thomason, Jr., aged 85, passed away April 15, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington, NC. He was born in Charlotte, NC to John S. Thomason & Clara Baker Thomason and has one brother, Bill Thomason of Charlotte. He was a veteran who flew F 86 fighters for the US Air Force, and was in the NC Air National Guard. His working career was in Industrial Development & he located many large industries during his career. In later life he was a member of the Confederate Air Force due to his love of vintage aircraft. He will be remembered for his wit, his dry sense of humor, his tenacity and his love of family. He is survived by his wife Alice G. Thomason of Lexington; daughter Lisa Jester & husband Robert Jester; son Patrick Thomason & wife Donna Thomason; grandchildren Clark Doman Nelson Jr, Jenna Thomason, Cooper Thomason; Megan Jester and great grandson Aiden Jester. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Davidson County in Lexington, NC.

