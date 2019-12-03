Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Underwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Cornelius Underwood, Jr. "JC" CHARLOTTE - JC Underwood, age 81, of Charlotte, NC passed away in Columbus, OH on November 28, 2019. JC was the oldest child of John and Gladys Adcock Underwood. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha. He is survived by his wife, EJ of 35 years; sister, Kathy G. McGinnis (Don); brother Preston (Lemar) Underwood; children, Thomas Underwood (Julia), Sonya Dusthimer (Dean), Dan Whigham; grandchildren Dr. Nikki Dusthimer Bevan (Nate), Krystal Whigham Rich (Anthony), Samantha and Wyatt Underwood; and two great grandchildren, Katherine and Levi Rich. JC was raised on a Union County farm and taught to love God, work hard, and serve others. He was a Boy Scout, second generation Gideon, and successful entrepreneur, having owned more than 20 businesses. Most recently he was involved in real estate investing and was past President of National Real Estate Investors Association (NREIA), and Executive Director of Metrolina REIA. He was a loyal friend and loved the Lord and his family. A service to celebrate JC's life will be held at Carmel Baptist Church at 11am on Wednesday, December 4; visitation will be held prior to the service at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: The Gideon's International, Charlotte South Camp, PO Box 471621, Charlotte, NC 28247.

John Cornelius Underwood, Jr. "JC" CHARLOTTE - JC Underwood, age 81, of Charlotte, NC passed away in Columbus, OH on November 28, 2019. JC was the oldest child of John and Gladys Adcock Underwood. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha. He is survived by his wife, EJ of 35 years; sister, Kathy G. McGinnis (Don); brother Preston (Lemar) Underwood; children, Thomas Underwood (Julia), Sonya Dusthimer (Dean), Dan Whigham; grandchildren Dr. Nikki Dusthimer Bevan (Nate), Krystal Whigham Rich (Anthony), Samantha and Wyatt Underwood; and two great grandchildren, Katherine and Levi Rich. JC was raised on a Union County farm and taught to love God, work hard, and serve others. He was a Boy Scout, second generation Gideon, and successful entrepreneur, having owned more than 20 businesses. Most recently he was involved in real estate investing and was past President of National Real Estate Investors Association (NREIA), and Executive Director of Metrolina REIA. He was a loyal friend and loved the Lord and his family. A service to celebrate JC's life will be held at Carmel Baptist Church at 11am on Wednesday, December 4; visitation will be held prior to the service at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: The Gideon's International, Charlotte South Camp, PO Box 471621, Charlotte, NC 28247. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close