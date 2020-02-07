Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Vance Washam Jr.. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethel Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Vance Washam, Jr. 86 of Cornelius died Feburary 6, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1933 in Mecklenburg County to the late John V. Washam, Sr. and Nannie Velna Washam. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was past commander at Legion Post 86. He served as both a deacon and elder at Bethel Presbyterian Church. He spent his career as an optician.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Violet Jones Washam; and his brother Billy Potts Washam.



Suvivors include his siblings, Jackie Burris, Avonne Goodson, Murvyn Washam (wife Peggy) and Brenda Rhodes; and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 8 at Bethel Presbyterian Church with visitation to follow in the family life center. Burial will be private at the church cemetery prior to the service.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





