Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Gleason. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Peter Catholic Church 507 South Tryon St. Charlotte , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Gleason, 79, of Charlotte, N.C. and formerly of Stow, Ohio, passed away at home on Saturday, November 16, with his wife of 58 years Judy (Walter) by his side.



John was born to the late Frieda and Edmund Arthur Gleason in Stow, Ohio, where he lived for nearly 60 years. He was a charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church, a graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School, and had a long, successful career in insurance sales. In 2000, he and Judy relocated to Charlotte, where he worked at Wells Fargo until his retirement in 2011.



In addition to Judy, John is survived by his children Ann Majors (Andrew) and Kelly Crum (Michael) of Charlotte, N.C., John (Christa) of Stow, Ohio, and Terrence (Sheela) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Julia, Camille, Anna, John, Owen, Ryan, Robyn, Cori, Alex, Shane, Noah, Ariana and Roma; his sister Virginia Ditton (William); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Judith Scherck-Mackin and his brother Robert.



John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He never met a stranger and was never happier than when he was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and when cheering on his beloved Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in any sport.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 25 at 2:00 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 507 South Tryon St., Charlotte, 28202. The family will receive friends in Biss Hall immediately following. Parking is in The Green Garage off of South Tryon or South College Streets.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr #102, Charlotte, NC 28217.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





John W. Gleason, 79, of Charlotte, N.C. and formerly of Stow, Ohio, passed away at home on Saturday, November 16, with his wife of 58 years Judy (Walter) by his side.John was born to the late Frieda and Edmund Arthur Gleason in Stow, Ohio, where he lived for nearly 60 years. He was a charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church, a graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School, and had a long, successful career in insurance sales. In 2000, he and Judy relocated to Charlotte, where he worked at Wells Fargo until his retirement in 2011.In addition to Judy, John is survived by his children Ann Majors (Andrew) and Kelly Crum (Michael) of Charlotte, N.C., John (Christa) of Stow, Ohio, and Terrence (Sheela) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Julia, Camille, Anna, John, Owen, Ryan, Robyn, Cori, Alex, Shane, Noah, Ariana and Roma; his sister Virginia Ditton (William); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Judith Scherck-Mackin and his brother Robert.John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He never met a stranger and was never happier than when he was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and when cheering on his beloved Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in any sport.A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 25 at 2:00 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 507 South Tryon St., Charlotte, 28202. The family will receive friends in Biss Hall immediately following. Parking is in The Green Garage off of South Tryon or South College Streets.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr #102, Charlotte, NC 28217.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close