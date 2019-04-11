John W. Player, Sr., 88, formerly of North Myrtle Beach, SC, died April 5, 2019 at Westminster Towers, Rock Hill, SC.
Born on December 17, 1930 in Lancaster, SC, he was the son of the late John Louis and Annie Sue Davis Evans Player.
Mr. Player was a member of Living Water Baptist Church and Grand Strand Masonic Lodge #392 in North Myrtle Beach.
Survivors include two sons, Michael V. Player and John W. Player, Jr.; daughter, Barbara Ann Deal; sister, Wilma Hendricks; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Eleanor S. Player; son, Phillip Player; daughters, Lisa Austin and Karen Livingston; five brothers; and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 17 in Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 Hwy 9 East, Longs, SC 29568 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
